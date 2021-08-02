MARKET NEWS

Sell USDINR; target of: 74.3 - 74.20: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The rupee depreciated by 13 paise as the Dollar index is hovering around its support level of 91.80.

August 02, 2021 / 08:52 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee depreciated by 13 paise as the Dollar index is hovering around its support level of 91.80. The rupee closed at 74.41 levels vs. 74.28 • Market participant disappointment at the FOMC event on Wednesday worsened the downbeat note in the dollar and pulled the dollar index further below 92 level for the first time since late June.

Currency futures on NSE

Looking at the aggressive addition in ATM Call and Put of US$INR, we feel the pair should consolidate in the range of 74.20-74.70 levels • The dollar-rupee August contract on the NSE was at Rs 74.58 in the last session. The open interest rose almost 3.6% for the August series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR August futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 74.55-74.57Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 74.3/ 74.20Stop Loss: 74.71
Support: 74.20/74.30Resistance: 74.65/74.85
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR
first published: Aug 2, 2021 08:52 am

