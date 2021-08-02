Sell USDINR; target of: 74.3 - 74.20: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee depreciated by 13 paise as the Dollar index is hovering around its support level of 91.80. The rupee closed at 74.41 levels vs. 74.28 • Market participant disappointment at the FOMC event on Wednesday worsened the downbeat note in the dollar and pulled the dollar index further below 92 level for the first time since late June.

Currency futures on NSE

Looking at the aggressive addition in ATM Call and Put of US$INR, we feel the pair should consolidate in the range of 74.20-74.70 levels • The dollar-rupee August contract on the NSE was at Rs 74.58 in the last session. The open interest rose almost 3.6% for the August series.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR August futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 74.55-74.57 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 74.3/ 74.20 Stop Loss: 74.71 Support: 74.20/74.30 Resistance: 74.65/74.85

