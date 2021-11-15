MARKET NEWS

English
Sell USDINR; target of : 74.25 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The US dollar retreated from its 16-month high and declined 0.02% amid disappointing economic data from the US and surge in stock markets.

November 15, 2021 / 09:05 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

The US dollar retreated from its 16-month high and declined 0.02% amid disappointing economic data from the US and surge in stock markets. US preliminary MoM Consumer sentiment index fell to its lowest level in decade • Rupee future maturing on November 26 appreciated by 0.06% on Friday due to FII inflows and rise in risk appetite in the domestic markets. Further, the rupee advanced on expectation of improved macroeconomic data and easing of crude oil prices • The rupee is expected to appreciate on the back of weakness in dollar and rise in risk appetite in the global markets. Further, softening of crude oil prices and FII inflows will be supportive for rupee. Additionally, India CPI data showed inflation rose marginally in October but remained under RBI’s comfort zone for a fourth consecutive month. India inflation rose to 4.48% in October 2021 from 4.35% in September 2021.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR November futures contract (NSE)
Sell US$INR in the range of 74.53-74.55
Target: 74.25 Stop Loss: 74.70
Support: 74.30/74.25 Resistance: 74.65/74.70

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR
first published: Nov 15, 2021 09:05 am

