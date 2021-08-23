MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Sell USDINR; target of: 74.22 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, US dollar fell 0.07% on Friday and slipped from its nine and a half month high on a rise in risk appetite in the global markets.

August 23, 2021 / 09:05 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Rupee Outlook and Strategy

US dollar fell 0.07% on Friday and slipped from its nine and a half month high on a rise in risk appetite in the global markets. However, a sharp fall was cushioned as FOMC meeting minutes had signalled possibility of monetary tapering this year • Rupee future maturing on August 27 depreciated by 0.13% on Friday’s trading session on strong dollar and weak domestic markets. However, a sharp fall was prevented on softening of crude oil prices • The rupee may appreciate today on weakness in the dollar and rise in risk appetite in the global markets. Further, softening of crude oil prices may support the rupee. However, sharp gains may be prevented as market participants are worried that spread of highly infectious delta variant may derail global economic recovery. Additionally, the market will remain vigilant ahead of Manufacturing and Services PMI data from major countries across the globe.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR August futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell USDINR in the range of 74.40-74.42Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 74.22Stop Loss: 74.53
Support: 74.22/74.15Stop Loss: 74.53
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR
first published: Aug 23, 2021 09:05 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.