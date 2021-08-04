MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Sell USDINR; target of: 74.10 - 74.20 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The rupee marginally recovered on the back of a fall in dollar index and US bond yields•

August 04, 2021 / 09:07 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee marginally recovered on the back of a fall in dollar index and US bond yields • The dollar index gave away part of last Friday’s gains and went back to 92 levels at the beginning of the week. This week’s US jobs data is now keenly awaiting for the direction of the dollar index.

Currency futures on NSE

The rupee is expected to maintain its trading range between the level of 74.20 and 74.70 as further additions were seen in ATM Call, Put strikes of US$INR, which indicates consolidation around these levels • The dollar-rupee August contract on the NSE was at Rs 74.44 in the last session. The open interest is almost unchanged for the August series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR August futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 74.45-74.48Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 74.10/ 74.20Stop Loss: 74.61
 Support: 74.10/74.20Resistance: 74.60/74.72
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR
first published: Aug 4, 2021 09:07 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Filing income tax returns ahead of September 30 deadline? Wait for glitches to be resolved

Simply Save | Filing income tax returns ahead of September 30 deadline? Wait for glitches to be resolved

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.