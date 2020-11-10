Sell USDINR; target of 74.10 - 74.00: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

As the Dollar index moved towards a multi-year low, the rupee moved towards its sizeable Put base of 74. Positive domestic equities also boosted sentiments • The Dollar index remained under pressure with a sharp sell off also seen in risk aversion asset class post the US election result. A move below 92 levels would push the index further lower.

Currency futures on NSE

Volatility is likely to cool off in the forex market post the US election outcome. Put writers are active in 93.74 and 94 strike whereas OTM Call writers are likely to keep the rupee move in check. Hence, we feel the rupee would consolidate • The dollar-rupee November contract on the NSE was at 74.23 in the last session. The open interest increased 2.8% for the November series contract

Intra-day strategy

US$INR NOV futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 74.35-74.39 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 74.10/ 74.00 Stop Loss: 74.48 Support: 74.10/73.90 Resistance: 74.48/74.65

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.