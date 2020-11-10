PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|sell-usdinr-target-of-74-10-74-00-icici-direct-3-6096741.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Bihar Election Results 2020
NDA : 127
MGB : 102

Need 20 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 12:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 74.10 - 74.00: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct As the Dollar index moved towards a multi-year low, the rupee moved towards its sizeable Put base of 74.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

As the Dollar index moved towards a multi-year low, the rupee moved towards its sizeable Put base of 74. Positive domestic equities also boosted sentiments • The Dollar index remained under pressure with a sharp sell off also seen in risk aversion asset class post the US election result. A move below 92 levels would push the index further lower.

Currency futures on NSE

Volatility is likely to cool off in the forex market post the US election outcome. Put writers are active in 93.74 and 94 strike whereas OTM Call writers are likely to keep the rupee move in check. Hence, we feel the rupee would consolidate • The dollar-rupee November contract on the NSE was at 74.23 in the last session. The open interest increased 2.8% for the November series contract

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR NOV futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 74.35-74.39Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 74.10/ 74.00Stop Loss: 74.48
Support: 74.10/73.90Resistance: 74.48/74.65

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 10, 2020 11:49 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.