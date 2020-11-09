Sell USDINR; target of 74.10 - 74.00: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The Dollar index reverted strongly from 94 levels and moved towards 92 within two sessions. However, the rupee traded with significant intraday volatility and closed almost flat. We believe the current leg of appreciation may continue • Significant FII buying seen in the last few sessions post US elections may continue in the short-term, which should keep the currency in an appreciation trend.

Currency futures on NSE

The rupee traded positively and Call writers near 74.50 strike continued to dominate at higher levels. We feel the US$INR pair should find resistance around these levels • The dollar-rupee November contract on the NSE was at 74.27 in the last session. The open interest increased 4.1% for the November series contract.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR NOV futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 74.35-74.39 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 74.10/ 74.00 Stop Loss: 74.48 Support: 74.10/73.90 Resistance: 74.48/74.65

