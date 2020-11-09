172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|sell-usdinr-target-of-74-10-74-00-icici-direct-2-6089731.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 08:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 74.10 - 74.00: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct The Dollar index reverted strongly from 94 levels and moved towards 92 within two sessions.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The Dollar index reverted strongly from 94 levels and moved towards 92 within two sessions. However, the rupee traded with significant intraday volatility and closed almost flat. We believe the current leg of appreciation may continue • Significant FII buying seen in the last few sessions post US elections may continue in the short-term, which should keep the currency in an appreciation trend.

Currency futures on NSE

The rupee traded positively and Call writers near 74.50 strike continued to dominate at higher levels. We feel the US$INR pair should find resistance around these levels • The dollar-rupee November contract on the NSE was at 74.27 in the last session. The open interest increased 4.1% for the November series contract.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR NOV futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 74.35-74.39Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 74.10/ 74.00Stop Loss: 74.48
Support: 74.10/73.90Resistance: 74.48/74.65
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 9, 2020 08:40 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.