MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Sell USDINR; target of :74.05 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The US dollar decline for a second consecutive day on Friday amid a retreat in US treasury yields.

October 04, 2021 / 08:31 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

The US dollar decline for a second consecutive day on Friday amid a retreat in US treasury yields. However, a sharp downside was cushioned on improved economic data from the US and rise in demand for safe haven • Rupee future maturing on October 27 appreciated by 0.28% in Friday’s trading session on weakness in dollar and as manufacturing PMI data showed activity in sector improved. However, sharp gains were prevented on FII outflows and risk aversion in domestic market • The rupee is expected to appreciate on weakness in dollar, rise in risk appetite in global markets. Further, upbeat macroeconomic data will continue to support the rupee. Manufacturing PMI data showed activity in sector expanded for three consecutive months. However, sharp gains may be prevented as investors will stay cautious ahead of Opec+ meeting.

Intra-day strategy 

USDINR October futures contract (NSE)
Sell USDINR in the range of 74.35-74.38
Target: 74.05Stop Loss: 74.50
 Support: 74.15/74.05Resistance: 74.50/74.55

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR
first published: Oct 4, 2021 08:31 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.