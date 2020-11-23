PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 23, 2020 01:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 74.05 - 73.90: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct The rupee appreciated around 10 paisa in the last session as significant inflows continued in domestic equities•

Broker Research

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee appreciated around 10 paisa in the last session as significant inflows continued in domestic equities • The Dollar index is moving towards 92 levels while dollar weakness is prompting gains among emerging market currencies. Foreign inflows were significantly higher among EMs while India saw inflows of more than $6 billion into equities in November itself.

Currency futures on NSE

US$INR has moved closer to its highest Put base of 74 strike and considering continued weakness in Dollar index along with FII inflows, it may breach these levels as well. In such a scenario, the rupee may move towards 73.50 in the short-term • The dollar-rupee November contract on the NSE was at 74.18 in the last session. The open interest fell almost 1% for the November series contract.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR NOV futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 74.28-74.32Stop Loss: 74.46
Target: 74.05/ 73.90Stop Loss: 68.40
Support: 74.00/73.80Resistance: 74.46/74.55

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 23, 2020 01:16 pm

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.