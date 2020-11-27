PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day'
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2020 11:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 74.00 - 73.90: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct The rupee consolidated below 74 levels as no major direction was seen in the Dollar index.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee consolidated below 74 levels as no major direction was seen in the Dollar index. However, due to positive inflows, we feel its likely to face supply at higher levels • The Dollar Index continued to trade below 92 levels ahead of the key events that are lined up later. Weakness in the Dollar index is likely to continue until it trades below 92.5 levels.

Currency futures on NSE

US$INR December future continued to trade in a range with Call writing activity being higher in OTM Calls indicating limited upsides • The dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE was at 74.08 in the last session. The open interest rose 10.4% for the December series contract.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR DEC futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 74.10-74.15Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 74.00/ 73.90Stop Loss: 74.25
Support: 73.80/73.60Resistance: 74.25/74.45

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 27, 2020 11:58 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.