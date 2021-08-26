MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10.30am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Sell USDINR; target of: 73.95 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, US dollar declined 0.08% yesterday amid a surge in stock markets.

August 26, 2021 / 09:13 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

US dollar declined 0.08% yesterday amid a surge in stock markets. Additionally, market participants remained cautious ahead of US Federal Reserve Chairman Powell speech at Jackson Hole Symposium to gain fresh insights on monetary tightening. Furthermore, concern over uptick in Covid-19 cases in US added downside pressure. However, rise in US treasury yields and better than expected economic data from US prevented further fall in dollar • Rupee future maturing on August 27 depreciated by 0.06% in yesterday’s trading session on surge in crude oil prices and muted domestic markets • Rupee is likely to appreciate on weakness in dollar and rise in risk appetite in the global markets. However, sharp gains may be prevented on surge in crude oil prices and as market participants are worried that spread of highly infectious delta variant may derail global economic recovery. Additionally, market will remain vigilant ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR August futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell USDINR in the range of 74.25-74.28Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 73.95Stop Loss: 74.40
Support: 74.0/73.95Resistance: 74.40/74.48

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR
first published: Aug 26, 2021 09:13 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.