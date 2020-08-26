Sell USDINR; target of 73.90: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

US$INR futures bounced slightly on Tuesday after falling sharply in the previous session. An overall stronger trend of domestic equities coupled with a weaker dollar capped gains in the pair • The dollar index weakened against riskier currencies but gained against the safe haven Japanese yen after the US and China said they are still committed to their Phase One trade deal.

Currency futures on NSE

Rock bottom interest rates and concerns about a more dovish inflation policy have reduced the appeal of the US currency while a relatively high level of Covid-19 infections is also casting doubts on the speed of the US economic recovery relative to other regions • The dollar-rupee August contract on the NSE was at 74.26 in the last session. The open interest in the August series declined 16.05% while it increased 19.04% in the next series.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR Aug futures (NS E) View: Bearish on US$INR S ell US $INR in the range of 74.28-74.30 Market Lot: US $1000 Target: 73.90 S top Loss: 74.55

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.