Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 08:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 73.90: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct US$INR futures rose further on Thursday largely tracking a bounce in the dollar index, which was trading around 93 level after making its recent two-year’s low of 91.72.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

US$INR futures rose further on Thursday largely tracking a bounce in the dollar index, which was trading around 93 level after making its recent two-year’s low of 91.72 • The dollar index extended gains on Thursday as investors trimmed bets against the greenback and sold the euro on concerns that the European Central Bank was worried about its rise.

Currency futures on NSE

ECB policymakers reportedly warned that if the euro keeps appreciating it will weigh on exports, drag down prices and intensify pressure for more monetary stimulus. This would provide a short-term support to the dollar • The dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 73.68 in the last session. The open interest in the September series declined 1.9% while it increased 6.15% in the next series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Sep futures (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 73.53-73.57Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 73.90Stop Loss: 73.30

Close

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 4, 2020 08:29 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell

