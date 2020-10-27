Sell USDINR; target of 73.90 - 73.80 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee depreciated and moved towards 74 levels as a sharp fall was seen in equities with a rise in the Dollar index, which again moved above 93 levels • Due to weakness in Euro, the Dollar index rallied and moved above 93 levels again. A sharp rise in Covid cases and fading stimulus hopes added to the rise.

Currency futures on NSE

Weakness in the rupee was mainly on the back of Dollar index and a choppy domestic market. However, Call writing positions are high in ATM strike and a leg of appreciation could be seen from here • The dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE was at 74.01 in the last session. The open interest declined 26.1% for the October series while it increased 48.1% in the next series.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR Oct futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 74.05-74.10 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 73.90/ 73.80 Stop Loss: 74.20 Support: 73.50/73.70 Resistance: 74.1/74.2

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.