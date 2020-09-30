172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|sell-usdinr-target-of-73-88-73-80-icici-direct-5902581.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2020 08:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 73.88 - 73.80: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct US$INR futures rose slightly on Tuesday as domestic equities retreated from the day’s high.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

US$INR futures rose slightly on Tuesday as domestic equities retreated from the day’s high. However, a sell-off in the US dollar index capped gains in the pair • The dollar index fell further from two-month highs on Tuesday, weighed down by currency flows in the options market as well as for month end, with investors also capitalising on recent gains in the greenback ahead of the first debate between two US presidential candidates.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar is expected to resume its downtrend as US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that Democratic lawmakers were unveiling a new $2.2 trillion fiscal stimulus bill • The dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE was at 73.99 in the last session. The open interest in the October series declined 0.63% while it increased 7.79% in the next series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Oct futures (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 73.99-74.01Market Lot: US$1000
Targets: 73.88, 73.80Stop Loss: 74.12

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Sep 30, 2020 08:37 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.