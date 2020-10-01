172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|sell-usdinr-target-of-73-85-73-80-icici-direct-5908551.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2020 09:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 73.85 - 73.80: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct US$INR futures fell slightly on Wednesday as domestic equities recovered slightly.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

US$INR futures fell slightly on Wednesday as domestic equities recovered slightly. However, a rebound in the US dollar index supported the pair • The dollar index ticked up on Wednesday, recovering some losses after a two-day fall, as traders weighed the implications of a bad-tempered first debate between President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar is expected to remain under pressure as uncertainty over the outcome of the US presidential election remains high after a chaotic encounter in which the candidates battled over the President’s leadership on the Coronavirus pandemic, the economy and taxes • The dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE was at 73.93 in the last session. The open interest in the October series increased 6.44% while it also increased 1.8% in the next series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Oct futures (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 73.94-73.96Market Lot: US$1000
Targets: 73.85, 73.80Stop Loss: 74.05
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 1, 2020 09:21 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR

