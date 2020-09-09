172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|sell-usdinr-target-of-73-85-73-65-icici-direct-5816181.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2020 10:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 73.85 - 73.65: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct US$INR futures recovered further on Tuesday as the dollar index bounced against a basket of major currencies due to Brexit uncertainties coupled with weaker domestic equities that contributed to the gains in the pair•

Broker Research
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

US$INR futures recovered further on Tuesday as the dollar index bounced against a basket of major currencies due to Brexit uncertainties coupled with weaker domestic equities that contributed to the gains in the pair • The US dollar index climbed to a three-week peak on Tuesday, helped by losses in the sterling on renewed worries about Brexit as well as investor’s aversion to risk amid a sell-off on Wall Street.

Currency futures on NSE

US$INR September futures are trading near their strong resistance around 74.10 level. As long as it sustains below this level, appreciation in rupee is likely to resume • The dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 73.99 in the last session. The open interest in the September series increased 2.24% while it also increased 5.8% in the next series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Sep futures (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 74.04-74.06Market Lot: US $1000
Targets: 73.85, 73.65Stop Loss: 74.25

Close

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 9, 2020 10:47 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR

