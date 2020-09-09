Sell USDINR; target of 73.85 - 73.65: ICICI Direct

States can choose either of the options, and can give their views within seven working days.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

US$INR futures recovered further on Tuesday as the dollar index bounced against a basket of major currencies due to Brexit uncertainties coupled with weaker domestic equities that contributed to the gains in the pair • The US dollar index climbed to a three-week peak on Tuesday, helped by losses in the sterling on renewed worries about Brexit as well as investor’s aversion to risk amid a sell-off on Wall Street.

Currency futures on NSE

US$INR September futures are trading near their strong resistance around 74.10 level. As long as it sustains below this level, appreciation in rupee is likely to resume • The dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 73.99 in the last session. The open interest in the September series increased 2.24% while it also increased 5.8% in the next series.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR Sep futures (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 74.04-74.06 Market Lot: US $1000 Targets: 73.85, 73.65 Stop Loss: 74.25

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.