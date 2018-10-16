Sell USDINR; target of 73.80 - 73.70: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to meet resistance at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Spot Currency
The rupee ended lower yesterday although it recovered from lows of 74. 07 towards the session end. It is expected to open mildly changed today while a five - month low trade deficit at D 13. 9 billion is positive for the rupee The US D was slightly lower on Monday amid geopolitical escalation between the US and Saudi Arabia. This led to safe haven buying in JPY ending higher against dollar and other risk currencies. Traders remain hooked to US economic data for a hint of a slowdown or growth pace to gauge the Fed‘s rate hike trajectory
Benchmark yield
Government bonds extended gains as rupee depreciation was contained for now while crude oil prices fall is also positive for domestic debt. Crude has reversed sharply from D 85 / bl while a fall in domestic trade deficit in September is positive for the rupee US treasury yields were unchanged while investors would be tracking Fed interest rate hike signals amid the recent barrage by the US President over rising interest rates as well as a stronger USD
Currency futures on NSE
The dollar - rupee October contract on the NSE was at 73. 92 in the previous session. October contract open interest increased 0. 31 % in the previous session We expect the USD INR to meet resistance at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positionsUSDINR Strategy
|USDINR October futures contract (NSE)
|Sell USD in the range of 73.98 -74.06
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 73.80 / 73.70
|Stop Loss: 74.17
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 73.80 / 73.65
|R1/R2:74.05 /74.15
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.