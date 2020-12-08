PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Sell USDINR; Target Of 73.80 - 73.60 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The rupee depreciated again on Monday and lost almost 10 paisa against the dollar despite continued flows in equities.

Dec 8, 2020 / 09:42 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee depreciated again on Monday and lost almost 10 paisa against the dollar despite continued flows in equities. The dollar index also strengthened marginally from the lows of 90.40 in the last session • GBP/US$ is witnessing pressure near 1.35 levels and declined towards 1.32 in the last session while Euro is still trading near 1.20 vs. the dollar.

Currency futures on NSE

US$INR December futures depreciated and again moved above 74 levels despite continued inflows in equities. We still believe higher levels of 74.20 should stay immediate resistance and can be utilised for shorting the pair • The dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE was at 74.05 in the last session. The open interest remained almost unchanged for the December series contract.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR DEC futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 74.08-74.12Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 73.80/ 73.60Stop Loss: 74.22
 Support: 73.80/73.60Resistance: 74.22/74.30

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR
first published: Dec 8, 2020 09:42 am

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

Corporate Buzz | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.