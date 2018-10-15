Sell USDINR; target of 73.76 - 73.68: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee ended sharply higher on Friday gaining almost 75 bps tracking consolidation in the US$ and a decline in crude oil prices. It capped its first weekly gains after consecutive losses for six weeks. However, it is expected to open lower today amid escalation in US - Saudi Arabia political tensions as well as a higher dollar • The US$ ended on Friday on a higher note owing to profit booking in major currencies as well as a hit to risk sentiment . The US and Saudi Arabia have been engaged in a war of words with Saudi Arabia threatening to retaliate on any sanction against it with strong measures. Any uptick in higher oil prices could see EM currencies paring recent gains.

Benchmark yield

Government bonds extended gains as the rupee continued recovery while a decline in crude oil prices is also positive for domestic debt. Crude has reversed sharply from $ 85 / bl while a decline in US yields may further support domestic debt • US treasury yields rose mildly amid gains in US equities while investors would be tracking Fed interest rate hike signals amid the recent barrage by the US President over rising interest rates as well as a stronger US$.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar - rupee October contract on the NSE was at 73. 70 in the previous session. October contract open interest declined 7. 85 % in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to meet resistance at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR October futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$ in the range of 73.90 -73.96 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 73.76 / 73.68 Stop Loss: 74.08 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 73.80 / 73.65 R1/R2:73.90 /74.05

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.