Last Updated : Sep 14, 2020 09:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 73.75 - 73.85: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct US$INR futures traded flat on Friday as the dollar index remained steady against a basket of major currencies and domestic equities also consolidated, which kept the pair in a sideways trend•

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

US$INR futures traded flat on Friday as the dollar index remained steady against a basket of major currencies and domestic equities also consolidated, which kept the pair in a sideways trend • The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against other major currencies, was flat to slightly lower at 93.32. However, the index witnessed a second week of gains.

Currency futures on NSE

As the Brexit saga intensifies, the pound is expected to remain under pressure against the dollar, which should support the US$INR in the short term • The dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 73.65 in the last session. The open interest in the September series declined 0.76%, while it increased 6.8% in the next series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Sep futures (NS E)View: Bearish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 73.62-73.64Market Lot: US $1000
Targets: 73.75, 73.85S top Loss: 73.50

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 14, 2020 09:35 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR

