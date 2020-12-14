Sell USDINR; target of 73.75 - 73.60 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee remained largely range bound despite high volatility seen in the forex markets as Brexit jitters continued to impact. Continued buying in domestic equities has kept the rupee in check • The EUR-US$ pair retreated on Friday on risk aversion, finishing the day and the week in the red just above the 1.21 level. Investors remained cautious amid the lack of a Brexit deal and no progress in the US over a fiscal stimulus package in the near-term.

Currency futures on NSE

Volatility remained high in the forex market in anticipation of the Brexit deal. We believe there may be an intermediate bounce in the Dollar index. However, higher levels for the rupee remain a shorting opportunity • The dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE was at 73.87 in the last session. The open interest increased marginally by 1.8% for the December series contract.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR DEC futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 73.88-73.92 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 73.75/ 73.60 Stop Loss: 74.06 Support: 73.75/73.55 Resistance: 74.05/74.15

