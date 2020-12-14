PlusFinancial Times
Sell USDINR; target of 73.75 - 73.60 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The rupee remained largely range bound despite high volatility seen in the forex markets as Brexit jitters continued to impact.

Dec 14, 2020 / 11:18 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee remained largely range bound despite high volatility seen in the forex markets as Brexit jitters continued to impact. Continued buying in domestic equities has kept the rupee in check • The EUR-US$ pair retreated on Friday on risk aversion, finishing the day and the week in the red just above the 1.21 level. Investors remained cautious amid the lack of a Brexit deal and no progress in the US over a fiscal stimulus package in the near-term.

Currency futures on NSE

Volatility remained high in the forex market in anticipation of the Brexit deal. We believe there may be an intermediate bounce in the Dollar index. However, higher levels for the rupee remain a shorting opportunity • The dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE was at 73.87 in the last session. The open interest increased marginally by 1.8% for the December series contract.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR DEC futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 73.88-73.92Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 73.75/ 73.60Stop Loss: 74.06
Support: 73.75/73.55Resistance: 74.05/74.15

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Dec 14, 2020 10:03 am

