Last Updated : Sep 29, 2020 08:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 73.70 - 73.60: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct US$INR futures fell slightly on Monday on the back of a domestic equities rally along with a correction in the US dollar index after a strong weekly gain•

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

US$INR futures fell slightly on Monday on the back of a domestic equities rally along with a correction in the US dollar index after a strong weekly gain • The dollar index pulled back from a two-month high against a basket of currencies on Monday as US equities rallied after four straight days of declines ahead of a slew of economic data and political developments in the US.

Currency futures on NSE

US Commodity Futures Trading Commission's broad measure of dollar positioning showed speculators' net short position rose to $33.989 billion last week, up from $31.524 billion the week before and near its highest in almost a decade • The dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE was at 73.88 in the last session. The open interest in the October series increased 38.46%, while it also increased 19.15% in the next series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Oct futures (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 73.89-73.91Market Lot: US$1000
Targets: 73.70, 73.60Stop Loss: 74.10

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 29, 2020 08:24 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR

