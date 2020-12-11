PlusFinancial Times
Sell USDINR; target of 73.70 - 73.60 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, Despite weakness continuing in the Dollar index, the rupee depreciated by 10 paise and ended at 73.66.

Dec 11, 2020 / 12:20 PM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

Despite weakness continuing in the Dollar index, the rupee depreciated by 10 paise and ended at 73.66. Sell-off in domestic equities and expectation of further profit booking are likely to keep the rupee move in check • For a third day in a row, the Dollar index continued to remain below 91 levels. Weak jobless claims and need for more stimulus are expected to keep the dollar under pressure.

Currency futures on NSE

Volatility remained high in the forex market due to Brexit deal. We feel the Dollar index could bounce towards 91 levels if no smooth Brexit deal is seen. This would help the US$INR pair to move towards 74.20 levels in coming days • The dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE was at 73.81 in the last session. The open interest fell marginally by 0.5% for the December series contract.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR DEC futures contract (NS E)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 73.85-73.90Market Lot: US $1000
Target: 73.70/ 73.60Stop Loss: 74.02
Support: 73.60/73.50Resistance: 73.95/74.10

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR
first published: Dec 11, 2020 10:00 am

