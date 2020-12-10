PlusFinancial Times
Sell USDINR; target of 73.70 - 73.60 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct,The rupee remained in a tight range and depreciated by 4 paise towards the end.

Dec 10, 2020 / 11:24 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee remained in a tight range and depreciated by 4 paise towards the end. Positive domestic equites and weakness in the dollar are likely to provide a cushion to the rupee • The Dollar index continued to lose upside traction and remained below 91 levels for a second day in a row. Risk on sentiments would be in focus ahead of the Brexit deal.

Currency futures on NSE

US$INR December futures remained almost flat during the day despite positive domestic equities. We feel the US$INR will trade in a range with support now pegged at 73.5 levels • The dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE was at 73.72 in the last session. The open interest increased marginally by 0.5% for the December series contract.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR DEC futures contract (NS E)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US $INR in the range of 73.85-73.90Market Lot: US $1000
Target: 73.70/ 73.60S top Loss: 74.02
 Support: 73.60/73.50Resistance: 73.95/74.10

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR
first published: Dec 10, 2020 10:08 am

