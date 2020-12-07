Sell USDINR; Target Of 73.70 - 73.60 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee appreciated post monetary policy in the last session and declined by almost 10 paisa. Apart from domestic equities, debt segment also witnessed fresh inflows after a long time • GBP/US$ has moved above the 1.35 levels in the last session before witnessing some profit booking, which is the highest levels since May 2018, a 31-month high amid hopes of a Brexit deal.

Currency futures on NSE

US$INR December futures appreciated post monetary policy as rates remained unchanged and declined below 74 levels once again. We believe higher levels of 74.20 should remain immediate resistance and can be utilised for shorting the pair • The dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE was at 73.90 in the last session. The open interest remained almost unchanged for the December series contract.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR DEC futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 73.93-73.97 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 73.70/ 73.60 Stop Loss: 74.10 Support: 73.70/73.60 Resistance: 74.10/74.15

