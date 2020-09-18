Sell USDINR; target of 73.65 - 73.60: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

US$INR futures were little changed yesterday as the dollar index reversed gains against a basket of major currencies However, weaker domestic equities provided support to the pair • The dollar index rose to a one-week high but was last little changed on the day, as risk appetite diminished. Shares on Wall Street were lower and US treasuries were fairly well-supported.

Currency futures on NSE

The US Fed pledged to keep rates near zero until the labour market reaches “maximum employment” and inflation is on track to “moderately exceed” the 2% target, with most policymakers seeing rates on hold through at least 2023 • The dollar-rupee September contract on NSE was at 73.71 in the last session. Open interest in the September series fell 0.13% while it rose 9.04% in the next series.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR Sep futures (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 73.80-73.82 Market Lot: US $1000 Targets: 73.65, 73.60 S top Loss: 73.94

