Last Updated : Sep 18, 2020 08:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 73.65 - 73.60: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct US$INR futures were little changed yesterday as the dollar index reversed gains against a basket of major currencies However, weaker domestic equities provided support to the pair•

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

US$INR futures were little changed yesterday as the dollar index reversed gains against a basket of major currencies However, weaker domestic equities provided support to the pair • The dollar index rose to a one-week high but was last little changed on the day, as risk appetite diminished. Shares on Wall Street were lower and US treasuries were fairly well-supported.

Currency futures on NSE

The US Fed pledged to keep rates near zero until the labour market reaches “maximum employment” and inflation is on track to “moderately exceed” the 2% target, with most policymakers seeing rates on hold through at least 2023 • The dollar-rupee September contract on NSE was at 73.71 in the last session. Open interest in the September series fell 0.13% while it rose 9.04% in the next series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Sep futures (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 73.80-73.82Market Lot: US $1000
Targets: 73.65, 73.60S top Loss: 73.94

Close

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 18, 2020 08:34 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR

