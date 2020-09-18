Sell USDINR; target of 73.65 - 73.60: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct US$INR futures were little changed yesterday as the dollar index reversed gains against a basket of major currencies However, weaker domestic equities provided support to the pair•
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Spot Currency
US$INR futures were little changed yesterday as the dollar index reversed gains against a basket of major currencies However, weaker domestic equities provided support to the pair • The dollar index rose to a one-week high but was last little changed on the day, as risk appetite diminished. Shares on Wall Street were lower and US treasuries were fairly well-supported.
Currency futures on NSE
The US Fed pledged to keep rates near zero until the labour market reaches “maximum employment” and inflation is on track to “moderately exceed” the 2% target, with most policymakers seeing rates on hold through at least 2023 • The dollar-rupee September contract on NSE was at 73.71 in the last session. Open interest in the September series fell 0.13% while it rose 9.04% in the next series.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR Sep futures (NSE)
|View: Bearish on US$INR
|Sell US$INR in the range of 73.80-73.82
|Market Lot: US $1000
|Targets: 73.65, 73.60
|S top Loss: 73.94