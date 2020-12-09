Sell USDINR; target of 73.60 - 73.50: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee appreciated on Tuesday and inched closer to 73.50 levels amid continued FII inflows in domestic equities. The dollar index also remained largely below 91 levels during most of the session • GBP/US$ has been witnessing pressure near 1.35 levels and has declined towards 1.32 in the last couple of sessions while the Euro is trading above 1.20 vs. the dollar amid Brexit jitters.

Currency futures on NSE

US$INR December futures appreciated sharply in the last session and made lows near 73.67. We continue to believe that higher levels should remain a shorting opportunity considering continued FII flows in emerging markets • The dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE was at 73.74 in the last session. The open interest increased marginally by 2.98% for the December series contract.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR DEC futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 73.83-73.87 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 73.60/ 73.50 Stop Loss: 73.95 Support: 73.60/73.50 Resistance: 73.95/74.10

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.