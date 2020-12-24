Sell USDINR; target of: 73.60 - 73.50: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee appreciated as the dollar index started weakening once again. The Indian currency closed near Rs 73.76 levels, appreciating by almost 8 paisa in spot • The dollar weakened against major peers in the holiday season as President Trump suggested the current Covid stimulus was an insufficient one. Moreover, a likely Brexit is providing positive momentum to the GBP and Euro.

Currency futures on NSE

Due to fresh weakness in the Dollar index, the rupee started strengthening once again from the highs of Rs 74 levels. We expect the pair to move towards Rs 73.50 in the coming sessions • The dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.74 in the last session. The open interest remained almost flat for the December series contract.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR DEC futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 73.78-73.82 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 73.60/ 73.50 Stop Loss: 73.92 Support: 73.60/73.50 Resistance: 73.92/74.05

