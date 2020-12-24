MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Sell USDINR; target of: 73.60 - 73.50: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The rupee appreciated as the dollar index started weakening once again.

December 24, 2020 / 09:35 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee appreciated as the dollar index started weakening once again. The Indian currency closed near Rs 73.76 levels, appreciating by almost 8 paisa in spot • The dollar weakened against major peers in the holiday season as President Trump suggested the current Covid stimulus was an insufficient one. Moreover, a likely Brexit is providing positive momentum to the GBP and Euro.

Currency futures on NSE

Due to fresh weakness in the Dollar index, the rupee started strengthening once again from the highs of Rs 74 levels. We expect the pair to move towards Rs 73.50 in the coming sessions • The dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.74 in the last session. The open interest remained almost flat for the December series contract.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR DEC futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 73.78-73.82Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 73.60/ 73.50Stop Loss: 73.92
 Support: 73.60/73.50Resistance: 73.92/74.05
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR
first published: Dec 24, 2020 09:35 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Maharashtra govt relaxes COVID-19 restrictions; Oxford vaccine may be effective against new strain, says AstraZeneca

Coronavirus Essential | Maharashtra govt relaxes COVID-19 restrictions; Oxford vaccine may be effective against new strain, says AstraZeneca

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.