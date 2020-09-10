172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|sell-usdinr-target-of-73-55-73-45-icici-direct-5820521.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2020 10:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 73.55 - 73.45: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct US$INR futures fell on Wednesday as the dollar index retreated and domestic equities recovered slightly, leading to rupee appreciation•

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

US$INR futures fell on Wednesday as the dollar index retreated and domestic equities recovered slightly, leading to rupee appreciation • The dollar index slid from a four-week high on Wednesday, led by losses against the euro after a news report said European Central Bank officials have become more confident in their outlook on the region’s recovery.

Currency futures on NSE

Rupee appreciation trend is expected to continue from current levels as weakening of dollar index against a basket of major currencies will further weigh on the pair • The dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 73.73 in the last session. The open interest in the September series increased 0.35% while it also increased 4.68% in the next series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Sep futures (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 73.76-73.78Market Lot: US $1000
Targets: 73.55, 73.45Stop Loss: 73.99

Close

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 10, 2020 10:40 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell

