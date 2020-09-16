172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|sell-usdinr-target-of-73-55-73-45-icici-direct-2-5846111.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Here is your gateway to a 1-year FREE MC Pro Subscription, by applying for an American Express® card. Apply Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2020 10:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 73.55 - 73.45: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct US$INR futures traded flat to positive on Tuesday as the dollar index remained steady against a basket of major currencies.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

US$INR futures traded flat to positive on Tuesday as the dollar index remained steady against a basket of major currencies. However, stronger domestic equities capped gains in the pair • The dollar index dropped earlier on expectations the Federal Reserve will maintain its downbeat stance on the US economy as it grapples with the pandemic, and keep US interest rates near zero for some time.

Currency futures on NSE

The Fed will begin a two-day meeting. Markets expect the US central bank to affirm its current zero-interest-rate policy over the next three years, which should keep further pressure on the dollar • The dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 73.71 in the last session. The open interest in the September series increased 3.26% while it also increased by 10.15% in the next series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Sep futures (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 73.74-73.76Market Lot: US $1000
Targets: 73.55, 73.45Stop Loss: 73.95

Close

related news

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Sep 16, 2020 10:19 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.