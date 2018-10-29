App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2018 11:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 73.50 - 73.40: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects the USD INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee extended losses on Friday amid selling in domestic equities as well as a recovery in the USD. It is expected to open slightly higher today. However, a sharp appreciation may be capped owing to a recovery in oil prices The USD ended lower on Friday as major currencies like Euro and JPY gained. A decline in US yields also weighed on the dollar. Investors would be tracking the current geopolitical rift between the US and Saudi Arabia. Upcoming US data assumes significance in the backdrop of the Fed’s hawkish assessment of the US economy.

Benchmark yield

Government bonds were mildly lower on Friday even as a decline in crude oil price and steady rupee supported domestic debt US treasury yields were lower in the previous session as investors chased safety in the backdrop of profit booking seen in equities. This week US inflation as well as employment data remain key triggers for a move in the USD and yields

related news

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar - rupee November contract on the NSE was at 73. 68 in the previous session. October contract open interest increased 20. 26 % in the previous session We expect the USD INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions

USDINR Strategy
USDINR November futures contract (NSE)
Sell USD in the range of 73.70 -73.78 Market Lot: USD1000
Target: 73.50 / 73.40 Stop Loss: 73.90
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 73.55 / 73.40 R1/R2:73.75 /73.95

 

 

 

 

 

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 29, 2018 11:52 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Sell

