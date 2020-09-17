Sell USDINR; target of 73.50 - 73.40: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

US$INR futures fell slightly yesterday as the dollar index weakened against a basket of major currencies while stronger domestic equities contributed to appreciation in the rupee • The US dollar index fell on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve’s economic projections and as optimism that the global economy is recovering reduced demand for the currency.

Currency futures on NSE

The US Fed’s new inflation targeting policy and a possible shift towards buying more longer-dated treasuries as part of its quantitative easing programme are expected to put further pressure on the pair • The dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 73.63 in the last session. The open interest in the September series increased 0.71% while it also increased by 5.44% in the next series.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR Sep futures (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 73.68-73.70 Market Lot: US$1000 Targets: 73.50, 73.40 S top Loss: 73.87

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.