Last Updated : Sep 17, 2020 09:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 73.50 - 73.40: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct US$INR futures fell slightly yesterday as the dollar index weakened against a basket of major currencies while stronger domestic equities contributed to appreciation in the rupee.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

US$INR futures fell slightly yesterday as the dollar index weakened against a basket of major currencies while stronger domestic equities contributed to appreciation in the rupee • The US dollar index fell on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve’s economic projections and as optimism that the global economy is recovering reduced demand for the currency.

Currency futures on NSE

The US Fed’s new inflation targeting policy and a possible shift towards buying more longer-dated treasuries as part of its quantitative easing programme are expected to put further pressure on the pair • The dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 73.63 in the last session. The open interest in the September series increased 0.71% while it also increased by 5.44% in the next series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Sep futures (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 73.68-73.70Market Lot: US$1000
Targets: 73.50, 73.40S top Loss: 73.87

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 17, 2020 09:15 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR

