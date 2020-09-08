172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|sell-usdinr-target-of-73-45-73-35-icici-direct-5811091.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2020 09:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 73.45- 73.35: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct US$INR futures recovered on Monday largely on the back of a positive dollar index coupled with weakness in domestic equities that also provided some support to the pair.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

US$INR futures recovered on Monday largely on the back of a positive dollar index coupled with weakness in domestic equities that also provided some support to the pair • The US dollar index rose on Monday against the pound sterling and the euro as Brexit talks plunged into a crisis following Britain’s threat to override its European Union divorce deal.

Currency futures on NSE

The overall trend remains bearish for the US dollar as near zero interest rates for the longer term in the US will keep pressure on the pair • The dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 73.61 in the last session. The open interest in the September series declined 3.75% while it increased 5.67% in the next series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Sep futures (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 73.67-73.69Market Lot: US $1000
Targets: 73.45, 73.35Stop Loss: 73.92
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Sep 8, 2020 09:45 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.