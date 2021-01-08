MARKET NEWS

Sell USDINR; target of: 73.45 - 73.35: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The US$INR pair gained positive traction from lower levels and managed to gain Rs 22 paise in previous trade.

January 08, 2021 / 09:14 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The US$INR pair gained positive traction from lower levels and managed to gain Rs 22 paise in previous trade. However, overall data suggests limited upsides • The Dollar index continued to remain near Rs 89.5 levels ahead of key data. Investor’s attention remains on recent developments in Washington. Claims, ISM Non-Manufacturing and Fedspeak would trigger volatility.

Currency futures on NSE

Ahead of the weekly expiry and narrow trading range for the week, the US$INR pair moved higher. However, supply could be seen above Rs 73.5 levels due to writing in OTM strike Calls • The dollar-rupee January contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.55 in the last session. The open interest fell 1.67% of the January series contracts.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR JAN futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 73.55-73.59Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 73.45/ 73.35Stop Loss: 73.69
 Support: 73.02/72.90Resistance: 73.60/73.70

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR
first published: Jan 8, 2021 09:14 am

