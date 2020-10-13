Sell USDINR; target of 73.45 - 73.35 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct After four days of up move, the rupee fell 13 paise and closed at 73.26 against the US dollar amid weakening Asian peers and profit booking in domestic equities.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Spot Currency
After four days of up move, the rupee fell 13 paise and closed at 73.26 against the US dollar amid weakening Asian peers and profit booking in domestic equities • The Dollar index managed to rebound from its important support of 93. The focus would be on US election and stimulus bill, which would provide volatility.
Currency futures on NSE
The Dollar index tested its two week low and is likely to move further higher towards 93.5 levels. This will keep an Asian currency move in check. We feel the rupee could depreciate marginally from here • The dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE remained largely flat near 73.41 in the last session. The open interest has risen 9.0% for the October series in the last session.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR Oct futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bearish on US$INR
|Sell US$ in the range of 73.55-73.58
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 73.45/ 73.35
|Stop Loss: 73.68
|Support: 73.10/73.00
|Resistance: 73.50/73.70