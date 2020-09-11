172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|sell-usdinr-target-of-73-40-73-30-icici-direct-5824831.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2020 09:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 73.40 - 73.30: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct US$INR futures fell further on Thursday as a weakening of the dollar index coupled with stronger domestic equities contributed to appreciation in the rupee.

States can choose either of the options, and can give their views within seven working days.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

US$INR futures fell further on Thursday as a weakening of the dollar index coupled with stronger domestic equities contributed to appreciation in the rupee • The dollar index slipped while the euro raced to a one-week high on Thursday, as the ECB was unlikely to undertake measures to weaken the euro despite its recent gains, giving motivation to traders to further take the single eurozone currency higher.

Currency futures on NSE

US$INR September futures have an immediate hurdle around 74.00 level. As long as it sustains below this level, appreciation of the rupee is likely to continue for the near term • The dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 73.57 in the last session. The open interest in the September series declined 10.39% while it increased 8.43% in the next series

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Sep futures (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 73.62-73.64Market Lot: US$1000
Targets: 73.40, 73.30Stop Loss: 73.85

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 11, 2020 09:21 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR

