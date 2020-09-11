Sell USDINR; target of 73.40 - 73.30: ICICI Direct

States can choose either of the options, and can give their views within seven working days.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

US$INR futures fell further on Thursday as a weakening of the dollar index coupled with stronger domestic equities contributed to appreciation in the rupee • The dollar index slipped while the euro raced to a one-week high on Thursday, as the ECB was unlikely to undertake measures to weaken the euro despite its recent gains, giving motivation to traders to further take the single eurozone currency higher.

Currency futures on NSE

US$INR September futures have an immediate hurdle around 74.00 level. As long as it sustains below this level, appreciation of the rupee is likely to continue for the near term • The dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 73.57 in the last session. The open interest in the September series declined 10.39% while it increased 8.43% in the next series

Intra-day strategy

US$INR Sep futures (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 73.62-73.64 Market Lot: US$1000 Targets: 73.40, 73.30 Stop Loss: 73.85

