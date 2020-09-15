172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|sell-usdinr-target-of-73-40-73-25-icici-direct-5840091.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 15, 2020 09:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 73.40 - 73.25: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct US$INR futures were volatile on Monday as the dollar index weakened against a basket of major currencies.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

US$INR futures were volatile on Monday as the dollar index weakened against a basket of major currencies. However, a sharp correction in domestic equities provided support to the pair • The dollar index slipped on Monday against its major peers, dropping to a two-week low vs. the yen, as positive news about a Covid-19 vaccine and a wave of merger & acquisition deals lifted the mood in global equity markets.

Currency futures on NSE

This week’s US Federal Reserve meeting will be its first since Chairman Jerome Powell unveiled a policy shift toward greater tolerance of inflation, effectively pledging to keep interest rates low for longer • The dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 73.59 in the last session. The open interest in the September series increased 0.46% while it also increased by 7.92% in the next series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Sep futures (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 73.70-73.72Market Lot: US $1000
Targets: 73.40, 73.25Stop Loss: 73.95

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 15, 2020 09:08 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Rupee #Sell #USDINR

