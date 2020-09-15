Sell USDINR; target of 73.40 - 73.25: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

US$INR futures were volatile on Monday as the dollar index weakened against a basket of major currencies. However, a sharp correction in domestic equities provided support to the pair • The dollar index slipped on Monday against its major peers, dropping to a two-week low vs. the yen, as positive news about a Covid-19 vaccine and a wave of merger & acquisition deals lifted the mood in global equity markets.

Currency futures on NSE

This week’s US Federal Reserve meeting will be its first since Chairman Jerome Powell unveiled a policy shift toward greater tolerance of inflation, effectively pledging to keep interest rates low for longer • The dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 73.59 in the last session. The open interest in the September series increased 0.46% while it also increased by 7.92% in the next series.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR Sep futures (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 73.70-73.72 Market Lot: US $1000 Targets: 73.40, 73.25 Stop Loss: 73.95

