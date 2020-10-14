Sell USDINR; target of 73.35 - 73.25 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct The rupee appreciated 7 paise and ended near 73.36 levels as the spread between the future and spot contracted and domestic equities ended almost flat•
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Spot Currency
The rupee appreciated 7 paise and ended near 73.36 levels as the spread between the future and spot contracted and domestic equities ended almost flat • The US dollar held on to gains against most currencies on Wednesday as renewed questions about a Coronavirus vaccine and lack of an agreement on additional US fiscal stimulus prompted a shift to safer assets.
Currency futures on NSE
The US$INR pair is likely to trade in a range as huge OI build-up was seen in 73.25 strike Put and 73.50, 73.75 strike Calls for the week. A rise in the dollar index would provide some upsides that can be a shorting opportunity • The dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE closed near 73.38 in the last session. The open interest rose by 1.5% in the last session.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR Oct futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bearish on US$INR
|Sell US$ in the range of 73.45-73.47
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 73.35/ 73.25
|Stop Loss: 73.55
|Support: 73.10/73.00
|Resistance: 73.50/73.70