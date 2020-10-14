Sell USDINR; target of 73.35 - 73.25 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee appreciated 7 paise and ended near 73.36 levels as the spread between the future and spot contracted and domestic equities ended almost flat • The US dollar held on to gains against most currencies on Wednesday as renewed questions about a Coronavirus vaccine and lack of an agreement on additional US fiscal stimulus prompted a shift to safer assets.

Currency futures on NSE

The US$INR pair is likely to trade in a range as huge OI build-up was seen in 73.25 strike Put and 73.50, 73.75 strike Calls for the week. A rise in the dollar index would provide some upsides that can be a shorting opportunity • The dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE closed near 73.38 in the last session. The open interest rose by 1.5% in the last session.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR Oct futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$ in the range of 73.45-73.47 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 73.35/ 73.25 Stop Loss: 73.55 Support: 73.10/73.00 Resistance: 73.50/73.70

