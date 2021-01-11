MARKET NEWS

Sell USDINR; target of: 73.35 - 73.25: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct

January 11, 2021 / 08:47 AM IST
Image: Pixabay

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

Starting the day on a sluggish note, the rupee made a smart recovery and pared intraday losses to close at Rs 73.24 levels against the US dollar • The Dollar index ended the week higher even as the December US jobs report came in higher-than-expected. We feel the Dollar index would continue to face supply pressure near its previous hurdle of Rs 90.5.

Currency futures on NSE

Volatility remained high in the US$INR pair last week. However, looking at the writing in OTM strike Calls, we feel upsides could be limited • The dollar-rupee January contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.39 in the last session. The open interest fell Rs 0.85% of the January series contracts.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR JAN futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 73.45-73.49Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 73.35/ 73.25Stop Loss: 73.59
 Support: 73.02/72.90Resistance: 73.60/73.70

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR
first published: Jan 11, 2021 08:47 am

