172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|sell-usdinr-target-of-73-35-73-25-icici-direct-3-5985601.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 09:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 73.35 - 73.25 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct Despite the sharp rally seen in the equity market, the rupee ended almost flat on Monday.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

Despite the sharp rally seen in the equity market, the rupee ended almost flat on Monday. It fell only 2 paisa against the US dollar. However, from the high it appreciated and managed to recover some losses • Ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech, the dollar index turned negative and ended near 93.60 levels. Rising Covid-19 cases and political triggers would provide cushion to risk appetite assets.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar index is likely to remain volatile due to election and Fed’s speech, which would provide some trigger to EM currencies. However, writing activity in 73.5 strike Call are likely to keep pair move in check • The dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE closed near 73.38 in the last session. The open interest fell 2.8% in the last session.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Oct futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$ in the range of 73.45-73.50Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 73.35/ 73.25Stop Loss: 73.61
Support: 73.25/73.15Resistance: 73.65/73.75
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 20, 2020 09:25 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.