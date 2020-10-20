Sell USDINR; target of 73.35 - 73.25 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct Despite the sharp rally seen in the equity market, the rupee ended almost flat on Monday.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Spot Currency
Despite the sharp rally seen in the equity market, the rupee ended almost flat on Monday. It fell only 2 paisa against the US dollar. However, from the high it appreciated and managed to recover some losses • Ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech, the dollar index turned negative and ended near 93.60 levels. Rising Covid-19 cases and political triggers would provide cushion to risk appetite assets.
Currency futures on NSE
The dollar index is likely to remain volatile due to election and Fed’s speech, which would provide some trigger to EM currencies. However, writing activity in 73.5 strike Call are likely to keep pair move in check • The dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE closed near 73.38 in the last session. The open interest fell 2.8% in the last session.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR Oct futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bearish on US$INR
|Sell US$ in the range of 73.45-73.50
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 73.35/ 73.25
|Stop Loss: 73.61
|Support: 73.25/73.15
|Resistance: 73.65/73.75