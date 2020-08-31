Sell USDINR; target of 73.30: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

US$INR futures continued to fall sharply on Friday as stronger domestic equities coupled with a weaker dollar dragged prices to their fresh five month’s low of 73.45 • The dollar index fell on Friday as the US Federal Reserve’s new policy framework suggested that interest rates would remain low while the yen surged after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced his resignation.

Currency futures on NSE

Market participants expect the current ultra-low rates in the US to stay lower for longer, thereby pressurising the dollar • The dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 73.51 in the last session. The open interest in the September series declined 2.11% while it increased 6.08% in the next series.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR Sep futures (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 73.68-73.70 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 73.30 Stop Loss: 73.92

