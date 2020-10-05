172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|sell-usdinr-target-of-73-30-73-20-icici-direct-5922431.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2020 09:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 73.30 - 73.20: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct The rupee appreciated by almost 64 paise and ended near 73.14 levels on the back of weakness in the Dollar index and supportive domestic equities, which attracted some inflows•

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee appreciated by almost 64 paise and ended near 73.14 levels on the back of weakness in the Dollar index and supportive domestic equities, which attracted some inflows • Dollar index fell below 94 levels on the back buying in US equities on Thursday. However, the dollar rose on Friday after US President Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19, rattling investors just a month before November’s US presidential elections.

Currency futures on NSE

The Dollar index is expected to remain in the range, post its fall below 94 levels. No major move is expected in Dollar index as data showing US nonfarm payrolls rising less than expected in September but with a drop in the unemployment rate, had little impact on currencies, as markets focused on Donald Trump’s health • The dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE was at 73.34 in the last session. The open interest rose 3.36% in the last session.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Oct futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$ in the range of 73.46-73.50Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 73.30/ 73.20Stop Loss: 73..60
Support: 73.00/73.10Resistance: 73.60/73.80

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 5, 2020 09:30 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR

