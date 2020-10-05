Sell USDINR; target of 73.30 - 73.20: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee appreciated by almost 64 paise and ended near 73.14 levels on the back of weakness in the Dollar index and supportive domestic equities, which attracted some inflows • Dollar index fell below 94 levels on the back buying in US equities on Thursday. However, the dollar rose on Friday after US President Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19, rattling investors just a month before November’s US presidential elections.

Currency futures on NSE

The Dollar index is expected to remain in the range, post its fall below 94 levels. No major move is expected in Dollar index as data showing US nonfarm payrolls rising less than expected in September but with a drop in the unemployment rate, had little impact on currencies, as markets focused on Donald Trump’s health • The dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE was at 73.34 in the last session. The open interest rose 3.36% in the last session.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR Oct futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$ in the range of 73.46-73.50 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 73.30/ 73.20 Stop Loss: 73..60 Support: 73.00/73.10 Resistance: 73.60/73.80

