Sell USDINR; target of 73.28 - 73.20: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee weakened mildly in yesterday session amidst selling in domestic equities as well as cautiousness ahead of ECB monetary policy meeting. It is expected to open lower today amidst overnight strength in US $ and mild recovery in oil prices • US$ extended gains in yesterday session as Euro witnessed profit booking post ECB monetary policy meeting . Recent lower economic data from Europe has been shrugged off as temporary or pertaining to individual economies. Last ECB Monetary policy meeting of 2018 would be crucial as ECB would take a call on end to its bond buying program currently scheduled to end in 2018.

Benchmark yield

Government bonds were unchanged in yesterday session even as decline in crude oil price and steady rupee would support domestic debt • US treasury yields were mildly higher in yesterday session tracking sharp gains in US equities as well as strength in US$ . Upcoming US economic data to provide further cues in US yields.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar - rupee October contract on the NSE was at 73. 26 in the previous session. October contract open interest declined 13. 47 % in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR October futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$ in the range of 73.47 -73.55 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 73.28 / 73.20 Stop Loss: 73.66 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 73.35 / 73.20 R1/R2:73.45 /73.65

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.