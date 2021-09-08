Sell USDINR; target of: 73.25 : ICICI Direct

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

The US dollar increased by 0.35% yesterday on risk aversion in the global markets and surge in US treasury yields. Market sentiments were hurt on concerns that spreading of delta variant may derail the global economy • Rupee future maturing on September 28 depreciated by 0.44% in yesterday’s trading session on a strong dollar and risk aversion in the domestic markets • The rupee is expected to gain strength amid softening of crude oil prices. Further, market participants are of the view that ongoing concern over rising delta variant may force major central banks across the globe to go slow on monetary tightening. However, sharp gains may be prevented on muted global markets sentiments. Additionally, the market will remain vigilant ahead of US Jolts job openings data.

Intra-day strategy

USDINR September futures contract (NSE) Sell USDINR in the range of 73.55-73.57 Target: 73.25 Stop Loss: 73.70 Support: 73.30/73.25 Resistance: 73.70/73.80

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

