Sell USDINR; target of 73.25 - 73.15: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee rose sharply on Friday amid a decline in crude oil prices as well as a recovery in major currencies. It is expected to open slightly weaker while in the near term traders would gauge whether India manages to gain sanctions waiver for Iranian oil imports • The US$ was slightly lower against major currencies even as US treasury yields remain ranged JPY was lower as a recovery in risk sentiment weighed . Investors await a likely meeting between the US President and Chinese premier next month amid no signs of any trade war resolution in sight in the near term. US$ may remain ranged as Euro continues to remain supported near 1.14 zone.

Benchmark yield

Government bonds witnessed profit booking weighed by persistent outflows pressure. Crude oil has reversed sharply from near $ 85 / bl while a fall in domestic trade deficit in September is positive for the rupee. This could help contain a further sharp rise in yields • US treasury yields were mildly higher on Friday. Rising yields remain in focus amid recent criticism by the US President of the Fed and its rate hike trajectory.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar - rupee October contract on the NSE was at 73. 39 in the previous session. October contract open interest declined 5.86 % in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short position.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR October futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$ in the range of 73.52 -73.60 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 73.25 / 73.15 Stop Loss: 73.71 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 73.35 / 73.15 R1/R2:73.50 /73.60

