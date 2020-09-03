Sell USDINR; target of 73.16: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

US$INR futures bounced on Wednesday after four consecutive sessions of selling as the dollar index rebounded from its recent two years low of 91.72. However, slightly positive domestic equities capped gains in the pair • The dollar index extended overnight gains on Wednesday and the euro fell, retreating from the key $1.20 level reached in the previous session while the Australian dollar lagged behind after the country confirmed that it is in a recession.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar strengthened overnight, helped by positive US manufacturing data. However, investors will now be looking to see if the ECB will follow the US Federal Reserve in shifting its policy towards inflation, as it reviews its monetary policy next week • The dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 73.35 in the last session. The open interest in the September series declined 1.00% while it increased 0.08% in the next series.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR Sep futures (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 73.45-73.47 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 73.16 Stop Loss: 73.60

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.