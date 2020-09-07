172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|sell-usdinr-target-of-73-16-73-06-icici-direct-5806041.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2020 10:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 73.16 - 73.06: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct US$INR futures fell sharply on Friday as the dollar index retraced its gains from a high of 93.24 till a low of 92.69.

Representative Image

Spot Currency

US$INR futures fell sharply on Friday as the dollar index retraced its gains from a high of 93.24 till a low of 92.69. However, a sharp correction in domestic equities provided some support to the pair • The US dollar index dipped on Friday, following a US Labour Department report that job growth slowed further in August, threatening the economy’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar’s downtrend is expected continue in the near term due to the outlook on the Fed’s monetary policy • The dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 73.30 in the last session. The open interest in the September series increased 2.84% while it also increased by 3.45% in the next series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Sep futures (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 73.41-73.43Market Lot: US $1000
Targets: 73.16, 73.06Stop Loss: 73.67

Close

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 7, 2020 10:40 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR

