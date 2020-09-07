Sell USDINR; target of 73.16 - 73.06: ICICI Direct

Spot Currency

US$INR futures fell sharply on Friday as the dollar index retraced its gains from a high of 93.24 till a low of 92.69. However, a sharp correction in domestic equities provided some support to the pair • The US dollar index dipped on Friday, following a US Labour Department report that job growth slowed further in August, threatening the economy’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar’s downtrend is expected continue in the near term due to the outlook on the Fed’s monetary policy • The dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 73.30 in the last session. The open interest in the September series increased 2.84% while it also increased by 3.45% in the next series.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR Sep futures (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 73.41-73.43 Market Lot: US $1000 Targets: 73.16, 73.06 Stop Loss: 73.67

