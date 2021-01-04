MARKET NEWS

Sell USDINR; target of: 73.15 - 73.10: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The rupee deprecated marginally in the last session and lost 6 paise.

January 04, 2021 / 11:14 AM IST
Source: Pixabay

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee deprecated marginally in the last session and lost 6 paise. On account of new year, most major markets were closed in the last session, which resulted in a range bound move for the pair • Global markets have closed 2020 on a high note amid high volatility. The dollar index weakened more than 15% prompting major currencies to appreciate.

Currency futures on NSE

The US$INR pair remained largely range bound and closed near its two-month low on the back of broader weakness in the dollar and continuous inflow from FIIs. We feel the pair is likely to move towards 73 levels in coming days • The dollar-rupee January contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.29 in the last session. The open interest in the January series remained flat.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR JAN futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 73.33-73.37Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 73.15/ 73.10Stop Loss: 73.47
Support: 73.10/73.00Resistance: 73.47/73.57

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR
first published: Jan 4, 2021 11:14 am

