Sell USDINR; target of: 73.15 - 73.10: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee deprecated marginally in the last session and lost 6 paise. On account of new year, most major markets were closed in the last session, which resulted in a range bound move for the pair • Global markets have closed 2020 on a high note amid high volatility. The dollar index weakened more than 15% prompting major currencies to appreciate.

Currency futures on NSE

The US$INR pair remained largely range bound and closed near its two-month low on the back of broader weakness in the dollar and continuous inflow from FIIs. We feel the pair is likely to move towards 73 levels in coming days • The dollar-rupee January contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.29 in the last session. The open interest in the January series remained flat.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR JAN futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 73.33-73.37 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 73.15/ 73.10 Stop Loss: 73.47 Support: 73.10/73.00 Resistance: 73.47/73.57

