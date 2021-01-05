Sell USDINR; target of: 73.10 - 73.00 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee appreciated and moved towards its crucial support of 73 level amid broad based weakening of the dollar. A move below 73 may open the gates towards 71.50 for the US$INR in coming weeks • The US dollar index started the new year by slipping 0.3% to 89.51, the lowest level since April 2018. The ongoing weakness has propelled the fresh move in safe assets like gold.

Currency futures on NSE

The US$INR pair remained largely range bound but closed near its two-month low on the back of broader weakness in the dollar and continuous inflow from FIIs. Below 73 levels, further weakness in the currency pair can be expected • The dollar-rupee January contract on the NSE was at | 73.20 in the last session. The open interest in the January series increased marginally by 2% in the last session.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR JAN futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 73.28-73.32 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 73.10/ 73.00 Stop Loss: 73.42 Support: 73.10/73.00 R1/R2:68.25/68.45

