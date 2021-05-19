MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Sell USDINR; target of: 73.10 - 73.00: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, After two days of consolidation, the rupee appreciated almost 20 paise to close at 73.04 levels.

May 19, 2021 / 09:23 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

After two days of consolidation, the rupee appreciated almost 20 paise to close at 73.04 levels. Positive domestic equities and a fall in crude prices can be a major reason for the appreciation. The dollar on Tuesday opened lower on negative carry-over from Monday when Fed Vice Chair Clarida and Atlanta Fed President Bostic signalled the Fed intends to keep monetary policy accommodative for some time to come.

Currency futures on NSE

Call writers continued to dominate due to which the rupee managed to move towards 73 levels. We feel the overall setup for the rupee remains positive and US$INR future is likely to move towards 73 levels The dollar-rupee May contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.18 in the last session. The open interest rose almost 2.2% for the May series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR May futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 73.25-73.28Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 73.10/ 73.00Stop Loss: 73.40
Support: 73.15/73.00Resistance: 73.40/73.60

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR
first published: May 19, 2021 09:23 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Renewal of Corona Kavach policies a must in current times

Simply Save | Renewal of Corona Kavach policies a must in current times

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.