Sell USDINR; target of: 73.10 - 73.00: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

After two days of consolidation, the rupee appreciated almost 20 paise to close at 73.04 levels. Positive domestic equities and a fall in crude prices can be a major reason for the appreciation. The dollar on Tuesday opened lower on negative carry-over from Monday when Fed Vice Chair Clarida and Atlanta Fed President Bostic signalled the Fed intends to keep monetary policy accommodative for some time to come.

Currency futures on NSE

Call writers continued to dominate due to which the rupee managed to move towards 73 levels. We feel the overall setup for the rupee remains positive and US$INR future is likely to move towards 73 levels The dollar-rupee May contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.18 in the last session. The open interest rose almost 2.2% for the May series.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR May futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 73.25-73.28 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 73.10/ 73.00 Stop Loss: 73.40 Support: 73.15/73.00 Resistance: 73.40/73.60

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More